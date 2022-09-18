People do not believe YSRCP government’s claims of developing Visakhapatnam as Executive capital, says former TDP MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao

‘The YSRCP has mortgaged around 126 acres of government lands and buildings in Visakhapatnam district worth ₹25,000 crore’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that people from Visakhapatnam do not believe YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) claims of developing the city as Executive capital. In the name of Executive capital, the YSRCP government has mortgaged around 126 acres of government lands and buildings in Visakhapatnam district worth ₹25,000 crore, he alleged. The mortgaged properties, include a number of government educational institutions as well as government offices, he said. He quipped, “Does any government which intends to develop a city as a capital, mortgage prime lands over there?”

Addressing a press conference at the party office here on Sunday, the former MLA said that the YSRCP was confusing people with the three-capital debate. Referring to case studies from South Africa, he said that the three-capital idea would lead to more expenditure for any government.

He also came down heavily on the government for destroying Rushikonda. “The government may build some property, such as a tourism hotel or the CM’s camp office. But what made you to destroy a hill which has a vast history and is a sentiment for the people of Visakhapatnam?”

Former MLA and TDP Polit Bureau member, Ch Ayyanna Patrudu alleged that in the last three years, YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy was involved in grabbing of prime lands worth over ₹10,000 crore in North Andhra.

‘Land encroachment’

“Why are the YSRCP leaders from the resion silent when such land encroachments were taking place for the last three years? Why are the leaders opposing some farmers, who are taking out a rally to a temple for the injustice done to them? Do people from Amaravati need a Visa and a passport from the YSRCP leaders to enter North Andhra?. The TDP will ensure the padayatra is organised successfully in the region,” he said.

He also alleged that Minister Gudivada Amarnath was using abusive language during press conferences just to attract the attention of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also found fault with Mr. Amarnath’s statements limiting God to some region.

Referring to the repeated allegations of the YSRCP leaders on the land scam in Amaravati, Mr. Patrudu challenged the government to order an inquiry into the alleged land scam at Amaravati. He also demanded an inquiry into the alleged land scam in Visakhapatnam district.