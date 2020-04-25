People decide to pray at home

Keeping the onslaught of COVID-19 pandemic in mind and the protocol of observing social distancing to break the chain of spread of the disease, the Muslims in the city have decided to abstain from the regular Namaz (prayer) at the mosques, during the holy month of Ramadan, that began on Saturday.

This one month is said to be the holiest month in Islam and apart from offering prayers at the mosques five times a day, Muslims observe fasting from dawn to night.

“Fasting in the month of Ramadan and offering prayers everyday is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and is considered to be the holiest thing in our religion. But probably, for the first time we have requested our community people not to come to the masjids and offer prayers at home,” said Md. Alikhan, a resident of Kotaveedhi and president of Haji Abbu Sarang Masjid, in Old Town area.

Our ancestors have been living in Kotaveedhi, the oldest part of the city, since last four centuries and probably for the first time that we will not be attending the prayer sessions at the masjids during the Ramadan month, he said.

Haji Abbu Sarang Masjid is over 170 years old and the Isakh Madina Masjid, which is located atop the hillock was built by Emperor Aurangzeb and is considered to be a very holy place, and teems with people during this month. But on Saturday, they wore a deserted look.

We have issued an official notice to keep the Masjids and Dargahs closed during this period and have banned all forms of gatherings and congregations, till we come out of this critical phase. What is important now is to survive this period and we have asked everyone to adhere to the protocols. If we are safe, the community is safe, the State is safe and the country is safe, said Mr. Alikhan.

Even the ‘Suhur’ meal at dawn and ‘Iftar’ the night feast that breaks the fast will be performed indoors with family members without any gathering, said Syed Hussain, a former State cricketer.

If all goes well and if we recover from the pandemic, which looks unlikely in the next 30 days, we will have a low key Ramadan celebrations at the masjids and if things do not improve, then even that will be celebrated at home, said Mr. Alikhan.