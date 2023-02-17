HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

People damaging roads, defacing walls will face action, says Mayor

February 17, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari warned on Thursday that strict action would be taken against those who are found damaging roads and surrounding walls by pasting stickers, wall posters or advertisements.

The corporation has embarked on a beautification drive by repairing damaged roads and taking up wall painting works along the roads in the view of global events like the Global Investors Summit and the G20 Conference to be held in the city in March, she said.

She urged citizens to cooperate with the corporation and stressed that it is everyone’s responsibility to keep the city clean and green.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.