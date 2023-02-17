People damaging roads, defacing walls will face action, says Mayor

February 17, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari warned on Thursday that strict action would be taken against those who are found damaging roads and surrounding walls by pasting stickers, wall posters or advertisements.

The corporation has embarked on a beautification drive by repairing damaged roads and taking up wall painting works along the roads in the view of global events like the Global Investors Summit and the G20 Conference to be held in the city in March, she said.

She urged citizens to cooperate with the corporation and stressed that it is everyone’s responsibility to keep the city clean and green.