People conned of ₹9.58 crore in ‘task game fraud’ cases in Visakhapatnam this year, says Police Commissioner

August 25, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikram Varma has expressed concern over the increase in the cases of ‘task game frauds’ here. He said that there has been a substantial increase in the number of victims of task game frauds, who had lost lakhs of the money in the last two years and also predicted that many victims may not be coming forward to complain. Mr. Trivikram Varma stressed the need to stay away from such frauds.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said that during the year 2022, the city had reported 66 task game cases, while in this year so far, the number of cases have increased to 72. While in the last year, the victims had lost about ₹2.47 crore, in this year about ₹9.58 crore was lost by them in the city. He said that a large number of private employees have been the victims in these task games, especially those working in BPOs, IT employees, followed by students, housewives, government employees, self-employees and unemployed.

Mr. Varma said that generally the fraudsters collect details of people from various job search sites and target them. The cyber criminals lure them in the name of online part-time jobs, which could earn them additional money. The fraudsters repeatedly send messages to their contacts and social media handles. If at all, the person clicks those links, it would redirect to separate WhatsApp group. In a recent case in the city, the victim girl who is an IT employee was asked to write reviews/feedback on city hotels, for which she was promised to pay ₹150.

The girl was asked to write reviews for couple of hotels in the city and she was paid the promised amount immediately. On the second day, she was informed that she would be sent to another group in which 25 new tasks will be given, the Police Commissioner said. Gradually, the fraudsters redirected her and added to another group with four members including a tutor.

He said the girl was asked to participate in ‘welfare tasks’ in which she has to pay some amount, on return which she would receive additional amount. He said that on paying ₹2,000, she was promised a return of ₹2,800 and for ₹5,000 for ₹5,800. The other three who were in the group, who are also fraudsters, informed the victim that they had earned profits.

“Major part of the cheating is that the fraudsters show a fake message with victim’s bank account to make them believe. However, they can be withdrawn only after finishing all the tasks,” he said.

The Police Commissioner said when the victim had tried to withdraw from the game, other members of the group emotionally blackmail her claiming some family problems that they would also lose all the money incase she steps out. Starting from ₹2,000, the victim had sent about ₹1 lakh, ₹3 lakh and ₹5 lakh by borrowing money from others in various transactions. Totally, the victim lost around ₹22 lakh.

In another case, a private employee whose salary is ₹18,000 per month had lost around ₹7.5 lakh., he said

“Do not fall prey to the task games, which are not at all suggestible. No one can earn money from these games,” the Police Commissioner said.

