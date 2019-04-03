People connect will see me through: Gana Babu

TDP candidate for Visakhapatnam West Assembly segment P.G.V.R. Naidu, popularly known as Gana Babu, on Tuesday dais that his people connect would see him through in the coming elections.

“Be it campaign or not, I start my day with meeting people and visiting different areas in this constituency and this will hold me in a good stead,” he said.

Mr. Gana Babu had earlier won on the TDP ticket in 1999, but lost in 2009 when he fought against then Congress nominee Malla Vijay Prasad. He again won on a TDP ticket in 2014 defeating Dadi Ratnakar of the YSR Congress Party. This time, he is again taking on Mr. Vijay Prasad, who is contesting on the YSR Congress Party ticket.

Visakhapatnam West is the only constituency in the district that has the maximum number of north Indian population, which is close to 40,000. This makes the segment unique and the tussle between Mr. Gana Babu and Mr. Vijay Prasad appears to be tougher as the segment has a sizeable population of Gavaras, Kapus and SCs.

Of the total 2.36 lakh voters, both Gavaras and Kapus comprise about 30,000 to 35,000 each and both the contenders belong to the Gavara community. This means the SC, Kapu and north Indian community will hold the key, as the Gavara votes are likely to be split.

Development plank

Speaking to The Hindu during a visit to Kancharapalem area, Mr. Gana Babu claimed that he had palyed a key role in the construction of the two railway underpasses at Ramamurthy Pantulapeta in Kanacharapalem and at Gopalapatnam.

“I have ensured that two government schools in this segment were transformed into model schools, apart from setting up the 30-bed Vaidya Vidya Parishad hospital and six Mukhiya Mantri Aarogya Kendrams in this constituency, in situ housing complex for slum dwellers,” he said.

“Now, my focus area will be round-the-clock water supply. Earlier, we did not have the resource, but now we have Polavaram,” he added.