People can apply for enrolment in voters’ list till April 15, says official

March 29, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

April 15 is the last date for people to apply for enrolment in voters list. Officials said that those above 18 years of age can register their names in order to cast their vote in the general elections to be held on May 13 in the State.

Official web portal for registration of new voters is https://voterportal.eci.gov.in

Candidates have to enter their names, respective Assembly segment name, submit documents for proof of age and home address. This is a free service provided by the Election Commission of India.

“ECI has also introduced several apps for the convenience of people. One of them is the Voter Helpline app through which new voters can register themselves. Other apps include Know Your Candidate, Saksham and cVIGIL,” an election official told The Hindu on Friday (March 29).

