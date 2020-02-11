Pensions stopped on flimsy grounds, allege beneficiaries

A large number of pensioners led by TDP MLA V. Ramakrishna Babu staged a demonstration near the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) office on Monday, alleging that their pensions had been withdrawn by the State government on “flimsy grounds”.

“Pensions of genuine beneficiaries have been abruptly stopped by the government citing vague reasons. Pensions of around 3,000 people from various segments such as fishermen and physically challenged have been stopped in my constituency (Visakhapatnam East) alone,” Mr. Ramakrishna Babu alleged before the media.

Representation submitted

A mild tension prevailed when the pensioners who wanted to meet Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana were stopped at the GVMC entrance gate by the police. However, Ms. Srijana walked up to the gate and received the representations from the TDP MLA.

Several protesters poured out their woes before the media. “I am a fisherman. My pension has been stopped on the grounds that I am an ex-serviceman and enjoying the benefits under that quota. But the fact is that I have never served in the armed forces,” claimed 70-year-old Ch Tata Rao (70).

Apparao, another senior citizen from Jalairpeta, alleged that his pension was stopped on the ground that he owned a house built on 750 sft area. “I have no house of my own. I live in a small 200 sft rented accommodation,” he said.

‘Genuine ones left out’

Speaking to the media, Mr. Ramakrishna Babu alleged that that grama volunteers in their reports had purposefully erased the name of the genuine pensioners.

“The government pays around ₹2,200 per month as pension to senior citizens and now the genuine beneficiaries are suffering as it has been stopped,” he said.

The MLA told the GVMC Commissioner that grama volunteers had done a “shoddy job during the survey conducted to identify the genuine beneficiaries”. He urged Ms. Srijana to assign the survey job to the Urban Community Development (UCD) wing the civic body as it was done earlier.