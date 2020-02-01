Visakhapatnam

Pensions given away atdoorstep of beneficiaries

Following the government’s decision to disburse welfare pensions at the doorstep of beneficiaries, District Collector Vinay Chand and Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana on Saturday handed over the pension to Boni Ramanamma, Talada Jyothi and Talada Appala Naidu at Venkateswaranagar in Ward 20.

The Collector said that there was no need to stand in the queue for pensions any longer and ward volunteers would deliver them at their doorstep.

Mr. Vinay Chand saw the conditions of the roads and the ward secretariat there. He saw whether the boards, lists of beneficiaries and welfare schemes were displayed as per the prescribed specifications and instructed Urban Community Development Project Director Y. Srinivsa Rao to ensure that all the welfare schemes were displayed. On a complaint of residents that snakes were entering the area from a vacant site nearby, he suggested to Ms. Srijana that a wall be constructed.

Joint Collector Venugopal Reddy participated.

