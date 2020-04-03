Pensioners face tough time at banks

Senior citizens, who went to the banks to collect their pension on Friday, had a tough time waiting in the hot sun outside in view of the social distancing norms being followed to check the spread of COVID-19.
Pensioners waited in the cellar of the Kailasapuram branch of SBI Branch. The senior citizens faced difficulties in going into the branch as the entrance was steep. The queue was directed into the cellar and there were no chairs for the pensioners to sit.
However, chairs were provided to senior citizens, who waited outside the SBI branch near Sri Kanya Theatre. Tokens were issued to pensioners at the SBI Main Branch at the Old Jail Road. There were no chairs and the senior citizens had a faced difficulties in standing for a long time. Some of them came with their children and grandchildren, who stood in queue on their behalf.
