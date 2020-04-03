Visakhapatnam

Pensioners face tough time at banks

Senior citizens, who went to the banks to collect their pension on Friday, had a tough time waiting in the hot sun outside in view of the social distancing norms being followed to check the spread of COVID-19.

Pensioners waited in the cellar of the Kailasapuram branch of SBI Branch. The senior citizens faced difficulties in going into the branch as the entrance was steep. The queue was directed into the cellar and there were no chairs for the pensioners to sit.

However, chairs were provided to senior citizens, who waited outside the SBI branch near Sri Kanya Theatre. Tokens were issued to pensioners at the SBI Main Branch at the Old Jail Road. There were no chairs and the senior citizens had a faced difficulties in standing for a long time. Some of them came with their children and grandchildren, who stood in queue on their behalf.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2020 11:31:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/pensioners-face-tough-time-at-banks/article31252682.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY