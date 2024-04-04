ADVERTISEMENT

Pension distribution begins at temporary centres in Visakhapatnam

April 04, 2024 08:23 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - Visakhapatnam

79,113 of the 1,65,432 beneficiaries have received their pensions for the month of April; maximum of 76 percent distribution seen in Pendurthi

The Hindu Bureau

An aged woman awaits her turn to collect her social security pension at a makeshift distribution centre near a government school at Pedajalaripeta in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Visakhapatnam district Collector A. Mallikarjuna said in an official statement that by 7 p.m. on Wednesday, about 48 percent of pensioners had been covered under the district’s pension distribution programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pensions were distributed to the beneficiaries through alternative temporary centres as per the government orders in the wake of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) rules. He said that a maximum of 76 percent of the distribution had been done in Pendurthi.

He said 79,113 of the 1,65,432 beneficiaries have received their pensions for the month of April. The district administration has made special door delivery arrangements for 1,450 disabled, sick, and bedridden beneficiaries,” Mr. Mallikarjuna said.

The pension distribution programme started at 12.30 p.m. on Wednesday, after the withdrawal of the requisite cash from the banks. The programme will continue on Thursday (April 4) to Saturday (April 6) from 7.30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Village Secretariats, the Collector said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US