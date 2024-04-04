GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Pension distribution begins at temporary centres in Visakhapatnam

79,113 of the 1,65,432 beneficiaries have received their pensions for the month of April; maximum of 76 percent distribution seen in Pendurthi

April 04, 2024 08:23 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
An aged woman awaits her turn to collect her social security pension at a makeshift distribution centre near a government school at Pedajalaripeta in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

An aged woman awaits her turn to collect her social security pension at a makeshift distribution centre near a government school at Pedajalaripeta in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Visakhapatnam district Collector A. Mallikarjuna said in an official statement that by 7 p.m. on Wednesday, about 48 percent of pensioners had been covered under the district’s pension distribution programme.

Pensions were distributed to the beneficiaries through alternative temporary centres as per the government orders in the wake of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) rules. He said that a maximum of 76 percent of the distribution had been done in Pendurthi.

He said 79,113 of the 1,65,432 beneficiaries have received their pensions for the month of April. The district administration has made special door delivery arrangements for 1,450 disabled, sick, and bedridden beneficiaries,” Mr. Mallikarjuna said.

The pension distribution programme started at 12.30 p.m. on Wednesday, after the withdrawal of the requisite cash from the banks. The programme will continue on Thursday (April 4) to Saturday (April 6) from 7.30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Village Secretariats, the Collector said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.