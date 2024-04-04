Pension distribution begins at temporary centres in Visakhapatnam

April 04, 2024 08:23 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam district Collector A. Mallikarjuna said in an official statement that by 7 p.m. on Wednesday, about 48 percent of pensioners had been covered under the district’s pension distribution programme.

Pensions were distributed to the beneficiaries through alternative temporary centres as per the government orders in the wake of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) rules. He said that a maximum of 76 percent of the distribution had been done in Pendurthi.

He said 79,113 of the 1,65,432 beneficiaries have received their pensions for the month of April. The district administration has made special door delivery arrangements for 1,450 disabled, sick, and bedridden beneficiaries,” Mr. Mallikarjuna said.

The pension distribution programme started at 12.30 p.m. on Wednesday, after the withdrawal of the requisite cash from the banks. The programme will continue on Thursday (April 4) to Saturday (April 6) from 7.30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Village Secretariats, the Collector said.