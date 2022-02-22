Pendurthi suspicious death: Murder or suicide? Police await post-mortem report

February 22, 2022 14:51 IST

Mahesh was missing for the past few days

Mystery shrouds the death of a 38-year old man whose body was found in an isolated place at Rajayyapeta area under Pendurthi Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam district. According to reports, body of M Mahesh (38), a resident of Chinnamushidiwada area was found in semi decomposed state on Monday. He has left his house on last Thursday, it was learnt. The body was sent for postmortem. Mahesh works as a meter reader for the electricity department (private worker). Sources in police said that in the initial investigation, they have found that Mahesh was allegedly having an illicit affair with a woman from Pendurthi. Recently there was a dispute between the family members of the woman and Mahesh, it was learnt. Police are looking into several angles including possible attack by the family members of the woman on Mahesh or he may have ended his life. Inspector of Pendurthi Police Station, K Ashok Kumar said that it is too early to confirm anything in the case. He said that the body of Mahesh did not have any external injuries. Moreover his two-wheeler was parked nearby from the place where his body was found. The postmortem will be conducted to the body on Tuesday and the P.M. report may give further leads in the case, he added. Further investigation is on.