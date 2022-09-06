Pendurthi CI injured after speeding van hits parked police vehicle in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

Station House Officer of Pendurthi Police Station E. Venku Naidu suffered fracture while the vehicle driver received minor injuries, when a speeding van hit the parked police vehicle near Appannapalem at Pendurthi here on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 4 a.m. when the police personnel were on patrolling duty.

According to Inspector of Pendurthi (Traffic) West Sub-division K. Ashok Kumar, a vehicle which was heading towards Visakhapatnam from V.Madugula hit the police vehicle at a very high speed, due to which the police vehicle was flung some distance before coming to a halt after hitting a median. The police suspect that the driver might have fallen sleep while driving which led to the accident. The police are also checking whether the driver was drunk.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CI was about to conclude the patrolling duty and was writing a statement during the incident, the traffic police said.

Cases were booked.

Mr. Venku Naidu was posted as Pendurthi CI on August 29 and he took charge on August 30.

This is the second incident of police personnel being injured while on duty due to negligence of motorists. On August 27, Inspector of Gajuwaka (Traffic) Police Station, Satyanarayana Reddy received severe injuries after being hit by an RTC bus at Gajuwaka.