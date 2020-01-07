‘Pending pleas pertaining to 22A land will be cleared soon’

The district administration is working hard to clear all the pending files pertaining to the land falling under Section-22A category and all the petitions received so far will be cleared by the middle of this year, district Collector V. Vinay Chand has said.

After a High Court order was passed in 2014, the then government had passed a GO citing that all government land that have been encroached upon be listed under the Section-22A, prohibiting the sale and fresh registration of the listed land.

However, this has been creating a problem for many, especially the owners of individual houses and apartments as their land has been listed under the Section-22A.

Petitioners’ plights

They say that they had purchased the land or apartment investing their life’s saving and at the time of purchase, the properties in question were registered. But now, if they want to sell the land to meet the emergency needs or obtain a bank loan, their applications are being rejected for the pieces of land are listed under Section-22A.

In many cases, it is seen that the land has changed hands at least three to four times, since the ULC Act came into force in 1976. The present owners say that they have become victims for no fault of theirs.

Speaking to The Hindu, the Collector acknowledged that there is an issue and several pieces of government land were sold or encroached upon by land grabbers in collusion with revenue officials.

“It is time to set the things right and we are processing the applications. Based on the strength of the case of the petitioner, we will consider and take a call case wise,” said Mr. Vinay Chand.

What procedures say

About 850 cases have been identified till date and applications have been received. Of the total, 160 cases have been processed. There was some delay owing to the general elections and the work has begun now. “We intend to clear all the files in the next three to four months,” said the Collector.

As per the procedure pertaining to Section-22A land, one needs to first apply through the Mee Seva, then the tehsildhar concerned will conduct a survey and give a report which will then be examined by the RDO concerned. Finally, the order will be issued by the District Collector.

Typology

Under Section-22A, there are several categories: 22 A 1(a)— all assigned land or land given to individual for a purpose and which cannot be sold or transferred; 22A 1(b)— land belonging to the Union and the State governments; 22A 1(c)—land belonging to Endowments Department, Wakf board or any religious institution; 22A 1(d)— land notified under ULC (urban land ceiling), and 22A 1(e)— land allotted by the government to institutions or private establishments for a purpose.

Any land that fall under these categories and have been encroached or sold fraudulently, will come under this list and there will be no further registration, unless the case is considered by the revenue authorities and a NOC (no objection certificate) is obtained.