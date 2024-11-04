Pending compassionate appointment cases: Waltair Railway Division to hold Adalat on November 22

An ‘Adalat’ would be held by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway on pending compassionate appointment cases in the office of Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, DRM Office complex here, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., on November 22.

The bereaved families of the Waltair Division having grievances about their pending compassionate appointments can submit their applications in the prescribed format and submit it in an envelope and indicating on the top of the envelop as ‘Compassionate Adalat-2024/E.Co. Rly./Waltair’. The letter, addressed to The Divisional Railway Manager (P), 1st Floor, DRM’s Office Complex, Dondaparthi, Visakhapatnam, should be submitted along with the relevant documents, on or before November 18.

It should be noted that the matters relating to the pending compassionate appointment cases at the Divisional level only will be dealt with, during the Adalat. The cases already decided earlier both at headquarters and the divisional-level will not be entertained. More details on the application proforma and documents to be submitted, can be had from the senior DPOs office.