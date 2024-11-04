GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pending compassionate appointment cases: Waltair Railway Division to hold Adalat on November 22

Published - November 04, 2024 06:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

An ‘Adalat’ would be held by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway on pending compassionate appointment cases in the office of Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, DRM Office complex here, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., on November 22.

The bereaved families of the Waltair Division having grievances about their pending compassionate appointments can submit their applications in the prescribed format and submit it in an envelope and indicating on the top of the envelop as ‘Compassionate Adalat-2024/E.Co. Rly./Waltair’. The letter, addressed to The Divisional Railway Manager (P), 1st Floor, DRM’s Office Complex, Dondaparthi, Visakhapatnam, should be submitted along with the relevant documents, on or before November 18.

It should be noted that the matters relating to the pending compassionate appointment cases at the Divisional level only will be dealt with, during the Adalat. The cases already decided earlier both at headquarters and the divisional-level will not be entertained. More details on the application proforma and documents to be submitted, can be had from the senior DPOs office.

Published - November 04, 2024 06:35 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.