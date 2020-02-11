Visakhapatnam

Pedajalaripeta municipal school gets terrace garden

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana inaugurating a terrace garden at the Municipal School at Jalaripeta in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana inaugurating a terrace garden at the Municipal School at Jalaripeta in Visakhapatnam on Monday.  

more-in

Municipal Commissioner stresses lessons on environment

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana on Monday inaugurated a terrace garden at the municipal school at Pedajalaripeta .

She instructed Deputy Education Officer D. Srinivas Rao to teaching children about the importance of environment and ‘Swachh Bharat’ in all municipal schools under the guidance of Green Climate team, Paryavarana Margadarsi Vysakhi and Rotary Club Vizag Couples. Teachers should take up improving greenery and terrace gardening, she said.

Sobhana Prakash and K. Sudha from the Rotary told Ms. Srijana that they would help arrange recharge pits at schools and help improve terrace garden. The Commissioner approved the models shown by them.

Ms. Srijana underlined the importance of growing vegetables without using chemical fertilizers and insecticides and how students could become a part of it. Students may also contribute by preparing manure from the wet waste at their respective homes, she said.

Additional Commissioner Viswanadha Sanyasi Rao, Assistant Director (Horticulture) M. Damodar Rao, School Supervisors Krishnaveni and Sambhasiva Rao and members of Green Climate and Paryavarana Margadarsi Vysakhi were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 8:35:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/pedajalaripeta-municipal-school-gets-terrace-garden/article30789307.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY