PDS rice seized, two held

Based on reliable information about unauthorised possession and transportation of rice meant for the public distribution system (PDS), the Central Task Force (CTF) team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police A. Trinad Rao conducted a raid at Zinc Gate, under Gajuwaka Police Station limits, and apprehended two persons Palla Srinu of Chodavaram and Challa Ashok of Simhadripuram and seized 3.3 tonnes of rice and two vans from their possession. The apprehended persons along with the seized property have been handed over to the SHO, Gajuwaka police station, for further action.

