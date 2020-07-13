PDS rice seized, 2 held

Based on reliable information, the City Task Force (CTF) team led by ACP A. Trinad Rao raided a premises at Chaitanya Nagar under MVP Police Station limits on Monday and apprehended two persons Dumpa Gurumurthy and Patlada Appalaraju and seized 2.1 tonnes of PDS rice from their possession. The apprehended persons and the seized materials were handed over to the MVP police, for further action.

In another raid, the CTF team conducted raids at Arilova and Gajuwaka and apprehended 10 persons for indulging in gambling. The CTF team seized over ₹50,000 from the raids.

The CTF also conducted a counselling session for rowdy-sheeters from PM Palem and Aanandapuram police stations, at the CTF office. Mr. Trinad Rao warned them not to indulge in any criminal activities, settlements, land grabbing and breach of peace and public tranquillity.

In another raid at a pan shop near NAD Kotha Road, the CTF team apprehended one person Goddu Balakrishna and seized 42 liquor bottles. The apprehended person along with the seized bottles were handed over Airport Police Station, for further action.