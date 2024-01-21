ADVERTISEMENT

PCC chief Sharmila should not comment on development without touring Andhra Pradesh, says YSRCP North Andhra Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy

January 21, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘The government is constructing 10 fishing harbours, three ports and an International airport’

The Hindu Bureau

Not just Y.S. Sharmila, no one can corner YSR Congress Party, said YSRCP North Andhra Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy. He said that Ms. Sharmila was staying in Telangana and just arrived in Andhra Pradesh. She should not comment on development in Andhra Pradesh without even touring the State, he added.

Mr. Subba Reddy was in the city on Sunday.

Reacting to Ms. Sharmila’s allegations during her taking charge as the AP Congress chief, Mr. Subba Reddy said that the YSRCP was formed to achieve the goals of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. During the last few years, Andhra Pradesh witnessed a large development activities. The government was constructing 10 fishing harbours, three ports and an International airport, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Subba Reddy that they were ready to show Ms Sharmila the progress of Andhra Pradesh in the last few years, if she tours the State.

“It is the Congress Party, which had included late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s name in a charge-sheet. About 12 MLAs had resigned after the incident. It is the Congress Party which has sent Mr. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to jail for about 16 months. Moreover, the Congress Party has divided Andhra Pradesh without even considering the sentiments of people. Is it for the same Congress Party, Ms Sharmila speaking?” he questioned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US