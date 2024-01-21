GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PCC chief Sharmila should not comment on development without touring Andhra Pradesh, says YSRCP North Andhra Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy

‘The government is constructing 10 fishing harbours, three ports and an International airport’

January 21, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Not just Y.S. Sharmila, no one can corner YSR Congress Party, said YSRCP North Andhra Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy. He said that Ms. Sharmila was staying in Telangana and just arrived in Andhra Pradesh. She should not comment on development in Andhra Pradesh without even touring the State, he added.

Mr. Subba Reddy was in the city on Sunday.

Reacting to Ms. Sharmila’s allegations during her taking charge as the AP Congress chief, Mr. Subba Reddy said that the YSRCP was formed to achieve the goals of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. During the last few years, Andhra Pradesh witnessed a large development activities. The government was constructing 10 fishing harbours, three ports and an International airport, he said.

Mr. Subba Reddy that they were ready to show Ms Sharmila the progress of Andhra Pradesh in the last few years, if she tours the State.

“It is the Congress Party, which had included late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s name in a charge-sheet. About 12 MLAs had resigned after the incident. It is the Congress Party which has sent Mr. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to jail for about 16 months. Moreover, the Congress Party has divided Andhra Pradesh without even considering the sentiments of people. Is it for the same Congress Party, Ms Sharmila speaking?” he questioned.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.