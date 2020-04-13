Pay dues to MNREGS workers: CPI(M)

To help the workers under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) tide over the lockdown, dues should be paid to them and work taken up immediately, the CPI(M) has demanded.

The government owed ₹46.12 crore to 4.09 lakh workers in the district, party district secretary K. Lokanadham said.

Tribal people at Valabu in Devarapalli mandal protested by maintaining physical distancing demanding payment of arrears, he said.

The MNREGS workers should also be extended an assistance of ₹5,000, he urged the officials concerned.