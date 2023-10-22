Pawan should stop dreaming about winning elections in Andhra Pradesh, says Botcha Satyanarayana

October 22, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said that Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan should stop “dreaming about coming to power”, asserting that the JSP-TDP alliance has little chance of winning in the 2024 elections.

“Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy led-YSR Congress Party will form the government again with the blessings of the people of Andhra Pradesh,” he said while addressing the media here on October 22 (Sunday).

Mr. Satyanarayana ridiculed the allegations levelled by Mr. Pawan Kalyan over the irregularities in the MoU signed by the State government with Byju’s. “I have already told many times that Mr. Pawan Kalyan has a habit of speaking about everything without the knowledge on the subject,” he said.

The Minister criticised the Jana Sena Party president, stating that when the YSRCP government brought reforms in the education sector, Mr. Pawan Kalyan opposed everything including the introduction of English medium in schools.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan is saying that he would initiate action on various issues after coming to power. He should realise that it is not going to happen. Why did not Mr. Pawan Kalyan demand an inquiry into the corruption committed by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu?” he asked.

Liquor prohibition

Referring to the promise of the YSRCP related to the prohibition of liquor in the State, Mr. Satyanarayana said, “We have promised phase-wise liquor prohibition. The increase in the prices of liquor has brought down the consumption already,” he said.

EAMCET counselling

Speaking about the issues about the third phase of the EAMCET counselling, the Education Minister said that a policy decision would be taken soon, recalling that the response to the third phase of the EAMCET counselling last year was poor and only 338 students attended it.