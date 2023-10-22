HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pawan should stop dreaming about winning elections in Andhra Pradesh, says Botcha Satyanarayana

Pawan Kalyan has a habit of speaking about everything without the knowledge on the subject, says the Education Minister

October 22, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Harish Gilai
The YSR Congress Party will form the government again with the blessings of the people of Andhra Pradesh, says Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

The YSR Congress Party will form the government again with the blessings of the people of Andhra Pradesh, says Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said that Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan should stop “dreaming about coming to power”, asserting that the JSP-TDP alliance has little chance of winning in the 2024 elections.

“Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy led-YSR Congress Party will form the government again with the blessings of the people of Andhra Pradesh,” he said while addressing the media here on October 22 (Sunday).

Mr. Satyanarayana ridiculed the allegations levelled by Mr. Pawan Kalyan over the irregularities in the MoU signed by the State government with Byju’s. “I have already told many times that Mr. Pawan Kalyan has a habit of speaking about everything without the knowledge on the subject,” he said.

The Minister criticised the Jana Sena Party president, stating that when the YSRCP government brought reforms in the education sector, Mr. Pawan Kalyan opposed everything including the introduction of English medium in schools.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan is saying that he would initiate action on various issues after coming to power. He should realise that it is not going to happen. Why did not Mr. Pawan Kalyan demand an inquiry into the corruption committed by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu?” he asked.

Liquor prohibition

Referring to the promise of the YSRCP related to the prohibition of liquor in the State, Mr. Satyanarayana said, “We have promised phase-wise liquor prohibition. The increase in the prices of liquor has brought down the consumption already,” he said.

EAMCET counselling

Speaking about the issues about the third phase of the EAMCET counselling, the Education Minister said that a policy decision would be taken soon, recalling that the response to the third phase of the EAMCET counselling last year was poor and only 338 students attended it.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.