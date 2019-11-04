‘Pawan making baseless charges against Jagan’

YSR Congress Party MLC and BC wing president Janga Krishnamurthy on Sunday said that Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan was under the impression that politics was like acting in films.

Commenting on the Visakhapatnam March undertaken by the JSP in protest against the sand policy being implemented by the State government, he told reporters here that Mr. Kalyan should stop shedding crocodile tears and come forward to serve the people with commitment.

He said even after severe drubbing in the general elections and his humiliating defeat from both Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram Assembly constituencies, he had not learnt any lesson.

He said Mr. Kalyan never behaved like a politician. He also lacked clarity on various issues concerning general public.

Novel schemes

Mr. Krishnamurthy said at a time when Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had drawn the attention of the entire country for launching several trend-setting schemes and setting a timeframe for implementing the election promises including Navaratnalu, it was unfortunate that Mr. Kalyan was making baseless charges against him.

Accusing him of dancing to the tunes of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, he alleged that Mr. Kalyan was taking up the protest programme at the behest of Mr. Naidu. He said the JSP chief should go to the people to know their response to the introduction of the YSR Rythu Bharosa, Aarogyasri and recruiting four lakh youth by creating Village and Ward Secretariats. He said by introducing reverse tenders for Polavaram project , the government could save crores of rupees.

YSRCP BC wing district president K. Raman Patrudu, party leader Pakki Diwakar and others were present.