Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi Yatra to begin in Visakhapatnam on August 10

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan will be in the Port City till August 19, during which period he will be addressing public meetings and taking part in Jana Vani programme, besides visiting Rushikonda and other sties embroiled in controversies

August 09, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Sumit Bhattacharjee
Jana Sena Party leaders addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Jana Sena Party leaders addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan’s third phase of Varahi Yatra is all set to begin here on August 10 (Thursday).

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan will arrive in the city in the morning. He will address a public meeting from his van Varahi at Jagadamba junction in the evening,” party leader T. Shiv Shankar told the media on August 9 (Wednesday).

The required permission for Mr. Pawan’s public address had been obtained from the authorities concerned. The party chief would be in the city till August 19.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan would be going to Amaravati on August 15 to hoist the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day, and be back in Visakhapatnam the following day to continue the yatra, Mr. Shiv Shankar said.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan would address two public meetings during his stay in the city, said former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, who had recently joined the JSP.

While the first meeting would be held at Jagadamba junction, the second was likely to be in Gajuwaka, and the date for it was yet to be finalised.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan would also take part in the Jana Vani programme at Hotel Daspalla, where he would be staying with his team for the next nine days.

“The party chief will also meet people who intend to share with him their issues and grievances. The date is yet to be finalised,” said Mr. Shiv Shankar.

Senior leader Kona Tata Rao said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan also intended to visit Rushikonda, Vissannapeta and Daspalla sites, which were either grabbed or were embroiled in controversies.

“The idea is to expose the corruption and wrongdoings of the YSR Congress Party leaders,” he added.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan had already completed his yatra in East and West Godavari districts.

