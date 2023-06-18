ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi yatra is evoking huge response from people in Andhra Pradesh, says JSP

June 18, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘It is creating panic among the YSR Congress Party leaders’

The Hindu Bureau

JSP PAC member Kona Tata Rao addressing a media conference in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member of Jana Sena Party (JSP) Kona Tata Rao has said that Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Varahi Yatra’ is evoking good response from the public and it is creating panic among the YSRCP leaders. He condemned the statements being made by the YSRCP leaders, including Perni Nani and S. Appalaraju, criticising the roadshow. He said that the JSP’s programme was exposing the failures of the government.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Tata Rao alleged that there was a rise in ganja peddling, sand smuggling, liquor smuggling and anti-social activities in the State, which was a serious matter of concern. Particularly, Visakhapatnam was also witnessing a rise in crimes and land grabbing. The recent kidnapping incident of MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana’s kin has created fear among people. He said that the JSP chief would speak about alliances at the right time. He predicted that this was the last 10 months for the YSRCP government, as people will teach the party leaders a lesson in the coming elections.

YSRCP leader P. Usha Kiran and others were present.

