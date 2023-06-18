HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi yatra is evoking huge response from people in Andhra Pradesh, says JSP

‘It is creating panic among the YSR Congress Party leaders’

June 18, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
JSP PAC member Kona Tata Rao addressing a media conference in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

JSP PAC member Kona Tata Rao addressing a media conference in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member of Jana Sena Party (JSP) Kona Tata Rao has said that Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Varahi Yatra’ is evoking good response from the public and it is creating panic among the YSRCP leaders. He condemned the statements being made by the YSRCP leaders, including Perni Nani and S. Appalaraju, criticising the roadshow. He said that the JSP’s programme was exposing the failures of the government.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Tata Rao alleged that there was a rise in ganja peddling, sand smuggling, liquor smuggling and anti-social activities in the State, which was a serious matter of concern. Particularly, Visakhapatnam was also witnessing a rise in crimes and land grabbing. The recent kidnapping incident of MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana’s kin has created fear among people. He said that the JSP chief would speak about alliances at the right time. He predicted that this was the last 10 months for the YSRCP government, as people will teach the party leaders a lesson in the coming elections.

YSRCP leader P. Usha Kiran and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.