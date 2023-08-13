Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi Yatra is against development of North Andhra, alleges YSRCP MLC

August 13, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

YSR Congress Party MLC Varudhu Kalyani has alleged that Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has made it clear to the people of the region through his ‘Varahi yatra’ that he is against the development of North Andhra.

Describing his yatra as ‘Narahi yatra’ as he was allegedly reading out the script given by TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu and repeating the same ‘lies’ over and over again, Ms. Kalyani questioned at a media conference, here, on Sunday, why the JSP chief, who was obsessed with Rushikonda, while ignoring the GITAM Deemed to be University, located right opposite Rushikonda, which belongs to the co-son-in-law of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Ms. Kalyani said that the JSP chief also does not speak about the other constructions, which are located on hills on the Beach Road. She wondered how constructions could be made without clearing the bushes on the hills.

She said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who had learnt acting in Visakhapatnam, was against the development of the city. Referring to the visit of the JSP chief’s to the house of the elderly woman at Pendurthi, who was murdered by a volunteer for her gold, Ms. Kalayni said that it was unfortunate that Mr. Pawan Kalyan was not even bothered about verifying the facts. The accused volunteer Venkatesh was suspended by the government for his anti-social activities and a new volunteer was already posted. The victim’s son had himself said that Venkatesh was no longer their volunteer. She alleged that the maximum atrocities on women were committed during the TDP rule, but the JSP chief chose to remain silent on them.

The MLC also wondered why the JSP chief had not consoled the family members of a woman, who was murdered in S. Kota, allegedly by a JSP leader of Araku, and the man, who was attacked and his gold ornaments stolen allegedly by a JSP in-charge in Hindupuram. Recalling the allegations of former Minister and TDP leader P. Narayana’s sister-in-law accusing the former Minister of sexually harassing her, Ms. Kalyani sought to know why the JSP chief had not bothered to meet and console her, though she claims to be his fan.

On his statements on 30,000 girls missing from Andhra Pradesh, the MLC said that many were traced but the JSP president does not talk about it. Quoting NCRB data, she said that 4.61 lakh girls were missing in India, and asked whether the JSP chief had the guts to say that there was no security to women under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule.

