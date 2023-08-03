HamberMenu
Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi Yatra in Vizag from August 10

August 03, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan will begin the third phase of his Varahi Yatra with a couple of public meetings in Visakhapatnam from August 10 to 19. He finalised the programme at a meeting with the party’s political affairs committee leaders at Mangalagiri on Thursday, according to GVMC corporator from the party Peethala Murthy Yadav here.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Yadav said, “I attended the party meeting on Thursday. Our party supremo finalised the Varahi Yatra in Visakhapatnam from August 10 to 19. The programme will tentatively have two public meetings and one jana vani.”

