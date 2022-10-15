Pawan Kalyan’s roadshow triggers traffic snarls in Visakhapatnam

Several people coming and going to airport face problems

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 15, 2022 23:48 IST

Several parts of the city witnessed traffic chaos due to an unplanned roadshow organised by the fans and supporters of Jana Sena Party (JSP) K. Pawan Kalyan on his arrival to the city, on Saturday. Though the JSP leaders and supporters planned for a general bike rally from airport to Hotel Novotel, hundreds fans reached the airport upon knowing about his tour schedule. People plying through NAD Junction, Gopalapatnam, NAD Kotha Road, Pendurthi and road leading from NAD Junction to Thatichetlapalem had to face traffic issues. Especially a number of passengers who were going and coming from airport had faced severe traffic snarls. Several locals complained that it took two hours from Visakhapatnam airport area to NAD Kotha Road Junction due to the traffic chaos. A large number of police personnel including a DCP rank officer and several ACP rank officers, CIs, SIs had to rush in and make efforts to move Mr. Pawan Kalyan's vehicle as fast as they can. Even Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth had to rush. It took almost four to five hours for Mr. Pawan to reach Hotel Novotel at Beach Road. The JSP chief will take part in a couple of programmes with the North Andhra leaders in the next couple of days.

