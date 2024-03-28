ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan Kalyan’s election campaign in Uttarandhra region from April 4

March 28, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The JSP chief will address a public meeting either at Pendurthi junction or on Vepagunta BRTS Road on April 7, says Panchakarla Ramesh Babu

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan will be campaigning in the Uttarandhra region from April 4, according to Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, former MLA and JSP candidate from Pendurthi Assembly constituency.

Addressing the media here on March 28 (Thursday), Mr. Ramesh Babu said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan would tour Nellimarla on April 4, Anakapalli on April 5, Elamanchili on April 6 and Pendurthi on April 7.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan will conduct a closed-door meeting with the party leaders on April 7. Later, he will confer with important leaders of the TDP, JSP and BJP. In the evening, he will address a public meeting from his Varahi vehicle,” said Mr. Ramesh Babu.

“The party is considering two places, Pendurthi junction or Vepagunta BRTS Road, for organising a public meeting,” he said.

‘Panchagramala’ issue, VUDA lands, problems being faced by the residents of hillock areas, and land grabbing by YSRCP leaders would be highlighted during the campaign, he added.

