Pawan Kalyan urged not to allow construction of GVMC headquarters at Mudasarlova Park

Former bureaucrat and environmental activist E.A.S. Sarma has written to Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan not to allow the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to go ahead with its plan to construct its new head office at Mudasarlova Park, adjacent to the reservoir.

Referring to an article that appeared in The Hindu on May 26 with the title, ‘GVMC initiates steps to relocate 228 trees for construction of its headquarters at Mudasorlova in Visakhapatnam’, he noted that construction of such buildings at Mudasarlova Park was not only a violation of the rules but also posed a threat to environment.

“The Mudasarlova Park is a public facility, which is visited by hundreds of people everyday. The park is also home to 105 species of birds. Construction of the office building there will only benefit the contractors and GVMC officials,” he alleged.

Mr. Sarma noted that during the visit of noted environmentalist Rajendra Singh to the city, a team of environmental activists visited the park and made a comprehensive plan for protection of the reservoir, and had submitted it to the GVMC Commissioner. He noted that it was unfortunate that no action was initiated on the plan.

