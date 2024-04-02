Pawan Kalyan to take part in road show and public meeting in Anakapalli on April 5

April 02, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Anakapalli MLA candidate Konathala Ramakrishna said that JSP President K. Pawan Kalyan will tour Anakapalli as part of ‘Varahi Yatra’ on April 5. He said that this will be the first phase of JSP’s political campaign in Anakapalli district. He said that as part of the political campaign, Mr. Pawan Kalyan will take part in a road show at Anakapalli Town and will conduct a public meeting at Nehru Chowk.

Mr Pawan Kalyan will speak about various issues including Anakapalli, he said. He added that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will also soon tour Anakapalli as part of his political campaign.

