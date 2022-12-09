Pawan Kalyan to participate in ‘Yuva Shakti’ at Ranasthalam on January 12

December 09, 2022 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A ‘Yuva Shakti’ programme will be held by the Jana Sena Party (JSP) to provide reassurance to the youth, at Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district on January 12. JSP President Pawan Kalyan will participate in the day-long programme.

Announcing this at a media conference, in Visakhapatnam, on December 9, JSP Political Advisory Committee (PAC) Chairman Nadendla Manohar said the objective of the programme was to create awareness among the youth that they need not migrate to other places in search of jobs but create self-employment opportunities in their villages.

He said Mr. Kalyan was touched when a youth from Srikakulam district, belonging to the fishermen community, told him that many young fishermen were forced to migrate to Gujarat as there was no means of livelihood for them in their native villages. He also felt sorry for the youth of that State as they were being deprived of their employment due to migration of fishermen from A.P.

Mr. Manohar said ‘ Shanmukha Vyuham’, a documentary, was released by Mr. Pawan Kalyan at a programme at Ippatam on the need to drive out their fears and to provide skill development training to them to prevent migration from the rural areas in search of livelihood.

The party Chief would announce the ‘Yuvatha Bharosa’, at the ‘Yuva Shakti’ programme in Srikakulam, under which the party would extend ₹10 lakh, a year, as assistance to 1 lakh youth, if the JSP was voted to power in the next elections.

Replying to queries, Mr. Manohar said that an unnecessary controversy was created by the ruling party on ‘Varahi’, the campaign vehicle of the JSP, which was in olive green colour and looked like a military truck. “Our party does not flout the rules or violate the law. The required colour changes would be made,” he said.

On ‘Jana Vani’, he alleged that the ruling party had declined permission for the programme in Visakhapatnam, as many representations were received on land grabbing by the ruling party leaders. He said that the ‘Jana Vani’ programme would be launched at all district headquarters from January.

He said that the YSR Congress government had given away the assets, belonging to A.P., to Telangana State, and the YSRCP leaders were now talking on reuniting with Telagana State, if there was any possibility.

Mr. Manohar gave away cheques of ₹5 lakh each, to the family members of two Jana Sainiks, who have died recently.