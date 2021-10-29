Pawan Kalyan to address public on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation on October 31

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 October 2021 14:49 IST

An agreement made at the time of land acquisition for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) states that the land should be used only for public purposes, and 7,000 displaced persons (R cardholders) of VSP are yet to get jobs, Jana Sena Party (JSP) general secretary T. Sivasankar has said.

He was addressing a media conference along with JSP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) Member Kona Tata Rao and JSP general secretary Bolisetty Satyanarayana here on Friday, in connection with the JSP President Pawan Kalyan to participate in a public meeting against privatisation of VSP, in the city on October 31.

The agreement does not allow the sale of land to private parties or for other purposes. Mr. Sivasankar said that the JSP chief would address the public meeting at Kurmannapalem, where the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, has been organising a relay hunger strike for over 250 days, at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Calling it an apolitical meeting, he appealed to all sections to participate in large numbers and make it a success.

He said that the party has already applied for permission from the police and expressed the view that it should be given early. Replying to a query, he said that alliance with the BJP was only for elections and does not prevent the JSP from policies, which were detrimental to the interests of the people.

Mr. Bolisetty Satyanarayan said the Porata Committee leaders met Mr. Kalyan and sought his participation in the struggle as that alone could bring the agitation into the limelight and possibly make the Centre change its mind.

He recalled that Mr. Kalyan and the JSP’s PAC Chairman Nadendla Manohar had met Home Minister Amit Shah and told him that VSP was not just another public sector steel plant but has sentimental attachment to the people of Visakhapatnam as it was established after several sacrifices.

Mr. Tata Rao said that the problem of displaced persons was in existence for four decades. When the Centre had announced its decision on strategic sale of VSP on Jan 27, 2021, Mr. Kalyan and Mr. Manohar were the first to meet Mr. Shah in February, this year, and seek its continuation in the public sector.

He said that VSP concerns all Telugu people and called upon all parties to sink their political differences and fight for protection of the steel plant.