Pawan Kalyan slams Jagan for ‘destroying Rushikonda’ in Vizag, which he visits amid many police curbs and high drama

August 11, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been blatantly violating environmental norms at the Rushikonda hill here, by destroying it.

During his visit to Rushikonda on Friday, amid a number of conditions laid by the city police, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that cases were being booked against people in the name of environmental violations, if they took a pinch of sand, but now, largescale violations are being taken up by the government itself here at Rushikonda.

“A Chief Minister, who is supposed to protect the law, is violating it in Andhra Pradesh,” he said. “Every person in the State, especially from Uttarandhra, should know about the violations going on in Rushikonda. People should also understand that if they elect such people as political representatives, all they do is exploit the government and private properties,” he added.

“The Rushikonda hill has been protecting several villages in this region from cyclones for many centuries. But they have destroyed it. The government claims there are minor violations at Rushikonda, but in reality, those are massive,” he claimed.

Responding to a question from the media that the State government had claimed the constructions at Rushikonda as government buildings, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “What exactly is a government building? Is it Chief Minister’s house? How many houses does the CM want? He may have used the Circuit House as his house or camp office. Does he want a scenic view (referring to the beach view from Rushikonda)?”

Criticising the Chief Minister’s idea of creating three capitals, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “In reality, the CM is not capable of building even one.”

Indirectly referring to the land grabbing issues during the regime of former Chief Minister the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in the erstwhile A.P., who is the father of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the JSP chief said, “Because of these charges, the people of Telangana had disowned the Congress party, and now the same is happening here in the Uttarandhra region under the present government since the people of this region are peace loving, and he (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) is taking advantage of this.”

Restrictions

The entire episode of Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s visit to Rushikonda was filled with drama, and twists and turns since morning. The JSP’s request for permission was kept on hold by the police for some hours and later approved with many conditions. The police had asked the organisers to have only seven vehicles in Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s convoy. Citing traffic issues and public inconvenience, they prohibited bike rallies and stipulated that Mr. Pawan Kalyan should not come out of the vehicle or get on to its roof.

Hundreds of police personnel were deployed at various junctions from Novotel hotel till Rushikonda. Barricades were arranged to prevent bike rallies, and supporters or fans from following the JSP chief’s convoy.

Fans vie for selfies

However, a large number of fans tried to stop Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s vehicle to greet him. He got down from the vehicle not to disappoint his fans, including many women, who rushed to him at Jodugullapalem, Sagar Nagar and a few other areas. Many women fans took selfies with their favourite actor throughout the stretch.

At Rushikonda, the police did not allow Mr. Pawan Kalyan into the construction area. They strictly told the JSP leaders to stay put on the opposite side of the road (from the constructions). Rope parties were mobilised to ensure that the JSP leaders and supporters did not cross the road. Interestingly, Mr. Pawan Kalyan climbed a media van and viewed the on-going constructions.