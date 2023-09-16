Pawan Kalyan never cared for the welfare of Kapus, says Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Amarnath

September 16, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Information Technology and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath has described Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan as a fake `Kapu’.

Speaking to reporters at the Government Circuit House here on Saturday evening, the Minister said that after meeting former Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu in Rajahmundry Central Jail with the intention of attracting Kapu voters, Mr. Pawan Kalyan announced his alliance with the TDP.

“But, I question him why Kapu people should vote for him. He is a fake Kapu, who never thought about the welfare of Kapus in the State and did not support the Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham, when Mr. Naidu had harassed him and had even caused the killing of another Kapu leader Vangaveeti Ranga in the past. Mr. Naidu had also tried to eliminate Mr Padmanabham, alleged Mr. Amarnath, who also belongs to Kapu community.

The Minister said that people of Kapu community respect film actor Chiranjeevi, who is brother of Mr. Pawan Kalyan, but they would never trust Mr. Pawan, who supported Mr. Naidu, who is currently on remand in the jail for his alleged involvement in the ₹371 crore skill development scam.

Mr. Amarnath said that Jana Sena Party (JSP) workers were being turned into ‘coolies’ to carry the TDP flag, and many innocent youths were spoiling their lives due to Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s antics.

On the other hand, reacting to TDP leader Nara Lokesh’s recent visit to New Delhi and his interaction with the national media against the State government and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Industries Minister said that Mr. Lokesh visited New Delhi to spread a false narrative about his father in order to gain sympathy.

“Instead of creating false stories, why are TDP, Jana Sena and its supporters not coming forward to prove their innocence in the case. If they are right, they should prove it in the courts, but not to protect themselves by creating disturbance in public and media meets,” said Mr. Amarnath.

