HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Pawan Kalyan never cared for the welfare of Kapus, says Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Amarnath

‘Jana Sena Party workers are being turned into ‘coolies’ to carry the TDP flag, and many innocent youths were spoiling their lives due to Pawan Kalyan’s antics’

September 16, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath

Information Technology and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath has described Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan as a fake `Kapu’.

Speaking to reporters at the Government Circuit House here on Saturday evening, the Minister said that after meeting former Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu in Rajahmundry Central Jail with the intention of attracting Kapu voters, Mr. Pawan Kalyan announced his alliance with the TDP.

“But, I question him why Kapu people should vote for him. He is a fake Kapu, who never thought about the welfare of Kapus in the State and did not support the Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham, when Mr. Naidu had harassed him and had even caused the killing of another Kapu leader Vangaveeti Ranga in the past. Mr. Naidu had also tried to eliminate Mr Padmanabham, alleged Mr. Amarnath, who also belongs to Kapu community.

The Minister said that people of Kapu community respect film actor Chiranjeevi, who is brother of Mr. Pawan Kalyan, but they would never trust Mr. Pawan, who supported Mr. Naidu, who is currently on remand in the jail for his alleged involvement in the ₹371 crore skill development scam.

Mr. Amarnath said that Jana Sena Party (JSP) workers were being turned into ‘coolies’ to carry the TDP flag, and many innocent youths were spoiling their lives due to Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s antics.

On the other hand, reacting to TDP leader Nara Lokesh’s recent visit to New Delhi and his interaction with the national media against the State government and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Industries Minister said that Mr. Lokesh visited New Delhi to spread a false narrative about his father in order to gain sympathy.

“Instead of creating false stories, why are TDP, Jana Sena and its supporters not coming forward to prove their innocence in the case. If they are right, they should prove it in the courts, but not to protect themselves by creating disturbance in public and media meets,” said Mr. Amarnath.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.