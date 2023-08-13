Pawan Kalyan making baseless allegations on Rushikonda constructions in Visakhapatnam, says IT Minister Amarnath

August 13, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Condemning Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan’s allegations of violation of environmental norms on Rushikonda Hill by the State government, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that his statements were baseless and intended to mislead people. The Minister also questioned Mr. Pawan Kalyan over his failure to raise any objection over the alleged encroachments committed by the GITAM Deemed to be University, which belongs to tne kin of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, which was just opposite to Rushikonda Hill.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Amarnath said that during the TDP rule between 2014 and 2019, even the TDP leaders who were in the Cabinet have complained about land encroachments in Visakhapatnam. Why was Mr. Pawan Kalyan silent at that time, he questioned. He said that earlier the Rushikonda Hill had tourism resorts and the Tourism Department has proposed to construct new resorts. With all proper permissions, building plan approvals and environmental clearances, the State Government is constructing ‘government buildings’ over there, he said.

“Almost all constructions in Rushikonda region including IT offices, Rama Naidu Studios, TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Wellness Resort were constructed on hills. In future, if some development projects finalise for Visakhapatnam, they may be allotted spaces on hills, since the land availability is very less in Vizag. What is the objection for Mr. Pawan Kalyan, if constructions are made on Rushikonda,” Mr. Amarnath questioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

He criticised Mr. Pawan Kalyan that he has been touring Visakhapatnam in the name of ‘Varahi Yatra’ and is making baseless allegations without knowledge on the subject, just to malign the State government. He alleged that the JSP chief is striving hard to bring back Mr. Naidu to power again.

He said that before elections Mr. Pawan Kalyan had stated that he would be in Gajuwaka even if he loses. But after almost four years, he is holding a public meeting in Gajuwaka. “We YSRCP leaders suggest Pawan Kalyan to speak with proper knowledge on the subject, in the next four to five days of ‘Varahi Yatra’, Mr. Amarnath said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.