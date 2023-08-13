HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pawan Kalyan making baseless allegations on Rushikonda constructions in Visakhapatnam, says IT Minister Amarnath

‘Why Jana Sena Party chief failed to raise any objection over the alleged encroachments committed by the GITAM varsity?’

August 13, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath

Condemning Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan’s allegations of violation of environmental norms on Rushikonda Hill by the State government, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that his statements were baseless and intended to mislead people. The Minister also questioned Mr. Pawan Kalyan over his failure to raise any objection over the alleged encroachments committed by the GITAM Deemed to be University, which belongs to tne kin of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, which was just opposite to Rushikonda Hill.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Amarnath said that during the TDP rule between 2014 and 2019, even the TDP leaders who were in the Cabinet have complained about land encroachments in Visakhapatnam. Why was Mr. Pawan Kalyan silent at that time, he questioned. He said that earlier the Rushikonda Hill had tourism resorts and the Tourism Department has proposed to construct new resorts. With all proper permissions, building plan approvals and environmental clearances, the State Government is constructing ‘government buildings’ over there, he said.

“Almost all constructions in Rushikonda region including IT offices, Rama Naidu Studios, TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Wellness Resort were constructed on hills. In future, if some development projects finalise for Visakhapatnam, they may be allotted spaces on hills, since the land availability is very less in Vizag. What is the objection for Mr. Pawan Kalyan, if constructions are made on Rushikonda,” Mr. Amarnath questioned.

He criticised Mr. Pawan Kalyan that he has been touring Visakhapatnam in the name of ‘Varahi Yatra’ and is making baseless allegations without knowledge on the subject, just to malign the State government. He alleged that the JSP chief is striving hard to bring back Mr. Naidu to power again.

He said that before elections Mr. Pawan Kalyan had stated that he would be in Gajuwaka even if he loses. But after almost four years, he is holding a public meeting in Gajuwaka. “We YSRCP leaders suggest Pawan Kalyan to speak with proper knowledge on the subject, in the next four to five days of ‘Varahi Yatra’, Mr. Amarnath said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.