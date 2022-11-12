Pawan Kalyan makes surprise visit to controversial Rushikonda site in Vizag

He views construction work from a distance while returning from beach

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 12, 2022 21:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In an unexpected move, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan visited the controversial Rushikonda site here on Saturday. Though he did not enter the site area, he viewed the ongoing constructions from the road opposite to the TTD temple.

JSP leader Nadendla Manohar and JSP Corporator (Ward 22) P.L.V.N. Murthy accompanied him. Mr Murthy, who filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition in the High Court over the constructions at Rushikonda explained the issues surrounding it to the party chief.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

It is learnt that Mr. Pawan Kalyan had visited the Kapuluppada beach on Saturday evening, where he interacted with a few fishermen and learnt about their issues. He had also spent some time at the beach. While returning, the JSP president had stopped his vehicle and checked the constructions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Visakhapatnam
political parties
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app