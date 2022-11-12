Visakhapatnam

Pawan Kalyan makes surprise visit to controversial Rushikonda site in Vizag

In an unexpected move, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan visited the controversial Rushikonda site here on Saturday. Though he did not enter the site area, he viewed the ongoing constructions from the road opposite to the TTD temple.

JSP leader Nadendla Manohar and JSP Corporator (Ward 22) P.L.V.N. Murthy accompanied him. Mr Murthy, who filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition in the High Court over the constructions at Rushikonda explained the issues surrounding it to the party chief.

It is learnt that Mr. Pawan Kalyan had visited the Kapuluppada beach on Saturday evening, where he interacted with a few fishermen and learnt about their issues. He had also spent some time at the beach. While returning, the JSP president had stopped his vehicle and checked the constructions.


