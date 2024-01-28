Pawan Kalyan likely to partake in Anakapalli meeting on February first week

January 28, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan is likely to take part in a public meeting at Anakapalli during the first week of February.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan will speak about the issues pertaining to Uttarandhra, especially Sujala Sravanthi project, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) privatisation issue, on-going land scams in Uttarandhra and a few others. According to party sources, former Minister Konathala Ramakrishna, who recently took JSP membership, will join the party along with his followers and supporters during the meeting.

Mr. Konathala Ramakrishna had recently conducted a get-together meeting with the JSP Uttarandhra leaders. He would also conduct a meeting with Visakhapatnam Rural and Urban leaders soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT