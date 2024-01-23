Pawan Kalyan is committed to development of North Andhra, says Konathala Ramakrishna

January 23, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former Minister Konathala Ramakrishna, who is all set to join the Jana Sena Party (JSP), has said that JSP president Pawan Kalyan, irrespective of his ties with the BJP, is committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh, which drew him (Mr. Ramakrishna) to the party.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan is capable of getting things done as he has a good rapport with the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. He seems to have no agenda other than the development of the State,” Mr. Ramakrishna told The Hindu. “I am already with the JSP and joining the party is a mere formality,” he said.

Asked from where he would contest in the forthcoming elections, he said, “I have not asked for the party ticket. It is for the party leadership to decide. However, during our interaction, Mr. Pawan Kalyan suggested that I should contest from Anakapalli Lok Sabha seat.”

Once a staunch Congressman and a confidant of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, Mr. Ramakrishna kept himself aloof from politics after parting ways with the YSRCP. He had, however, kept himself busy through struggles through the Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika for the fulfilment of the promises made to Andhra Pradesh in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014.

“I entered politics by accident. I have never clamoured for party tickets. I was active in the affairs of the Anakapalli Merchants’ Association when my father’s friends who had occupied top positions in the Congress suggested my name to contest from Anakapalli Lok Sabha seat. I had applied reluctantly and won against P. Appalanarasimham with nine votes in 1989 general elections,” he said.

Later, Mr. Ramakrishna served as the Minister for Commercial Taxes in the YSR government. “I stand for the development of North Andhra region. I apprise Mr. Pawan Kalyan of the problems of the region and the way forward,” he said.

“I had differed with Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy due to his autocratic style of functioning. I was convinced that he could not exert pressure on the BJP government for the fulfilment of the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act due to his personal agenda. I will invite Mr. Pawan Kalyan to Anakapalli to address meetings on the backwardness of North Andhra and the way forward,” he added.