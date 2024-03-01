GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pawan Kalyan and Naidu’s derogatory language against Jagan indicates their frustration, says Lakshmi Parvathi

March 01, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary and Telugu Academy chairperson N. Lakshmi Parvathi said that the derogatory language used by Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Tadepalli public meeting is an indication of their frustration in the face of imminent defeat in the 2024 general elections.

Addressing a press conference, here on Friday, Ms. Parvathi said that if Mr. Naidu was as efficient as touted by the JSP chief, the TDP would not have confined itself to a mere 23 seats in the last general elections, while alleging that over 50 cases were pending against Mr. Naidu. She alleged that it was Mr. Naidu, who was instigating Mr. Kalyan to make allegations against the Chief Minister, and that the JSP chief had turned into a puppet at the hands of Mr. Naidu.

Meanwhile, referring to Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila, the YSRCP general secretary said that everyone knew that she had joined hands with the Congress, which had included the name of her father, the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, in the FIR.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.