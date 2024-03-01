Pawan Kalyan and Naidu’s derogatory language against Jagan indicates their frustration, says Lakshmi Parvathi

March 01, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary and Telugu Academy chairperson N. Lakshmi Parvathi said that the derogatory language used by Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Tadepalli public meeting is an indication of their frustration in the face of imminent defeat in the 2024 general elections.

Addressing a press conference, here on Friday, Ms. Parvathi said that if Mr. Naidu was as efficient as touted by the JSP chief, the TDP would not have confined itself to a mere 23 seats in the last general elections, while alleging that over 50 cases were pending against Mr. Naidu. She alleged that it was Mr. Naidu, who was instigating Mr. Kalyan to make allegations against the Chief Minister, and that the JSP chief had turned into a puppet at the hands of Mr. Naidu.

Meanwhile, referring to Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila, the YSRCP general secretary said that everyone knew that she had joined hands with the Congress, which had included the name of her father, the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, in the FIR.