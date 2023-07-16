HamberMenu
PAV writes to Finance Minister to nullify GST on life saving essential medicines

July 16, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV), an affiliate of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, has appealed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to nullify the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on life saving essential medicines to make them available to the common people at an affordable cost.

In a letter to the Finance Minister, PAV general secretary T. Kameshwar Rao and president M.V. Ramanaiah expressed concern that the GST on life saving and essential drugs was ranging between 12% and 28%. While appreciating the recent initiative of the Government of India for reducing the GST on electronic goods like cell phones, other electronic components, and on some imported cancer drugs from 18% to 12%, they said only a limited section of people can buy those expensive drugs.

They sought nullification of GST on essential medicines, used by a vast number of ailing patients, so that it will reduce the burden on the pocket of the common man. A significant portion of every household’s income is allocated to healthcare expenses, particularly, after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, the healthcare sector receives limited budget allocations, often falling below 1% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Against this backdrop, Mr. Kameshwar Rao and Dr. Ramanaiah sought the intervention of the Finance Minister to nullify the 12% GST being levied on Life saving drugs and essential drugs.

They also sought abolition of GST on other health products.

