HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PAV urges Chief Minister to take urgent action to curb spread of malaria, dengue and viral fevers in Andhra Pradesh 

The organisation seeks initiation of vector control measures and extensive fogging operations to eradicate mosquitoes, especially in areas with reported cases of malaria and dengue

October 02, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV), affiliated to Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, has written to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking urgent action over the growing prevalence of malaria, dengue and viral fevers in the State.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, PAV general secretary T. Kameswara Rao and president M.V. Ramanaiah noted malaria has spread rapidly throughout the State, registering an alarming increase of over 200% compared to previous years. Similarly, dengue cases have risen by more than 50%, posing a severe public health risk. The prevalence of viral fevers across the State, is adding to the already critical health scenario.

They suggested among other things initiation of vector control measures and extensive fogging operations to eradicate mosquitoes, especially in areas with reported cases of malaria and dengue, ensuring sanitation measures to eliminate breeding grounds for mosquitoes, strengthening medical infrastructure, boosting the medical and healthcare sector and augmentation of manpower and providing necessary resources to hospitals and healthcare facilities for efficient treatment and containment of diseases.

They also sought conduct of public awareness campaigns to educate the public about preventive measures, symptoms, and appropriate actions to take in case of illness through the use of various communication channels to reach the public, increasing human resources and working hours by recruiting healthcare professionals and special staff to manage the surge in patients effectively.

Dr. Ramanaiah and Mr. Kameswara Rao added that the proactive approach would not only mitigate the immediate health risks but would also lay the foundation for a robust healthcare system for the future.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.