PAV organises webinar on ‘Drug Menace and Abuse’ in Visakhapatnam

Updated - August 11, 2024 11:49 pm IST

Published - August 11, 2024 11:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Enforcement authorities at various levels are failing to take strict action against perpetrators, opines Supreme Court advocate Potthuri Suresh

The Hindu Bureau

Speaking at the webinar ‘Drug Menace and Abuse in India’, organised by the Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV), here on Sunday, Supreme Court advocate Potthuri Suresh explained the various laws enacted by the Central government to tackle the drug menace, as well as the punishments in place for production, transportation, sale and consumption of drugs.

Mr. Suresh opined that the enforcement authorities at various levels were failing to take strict action against perpetrators. He also said that rampant corruption in society contributed to the proliferation of the drug menace.

Stating that drug consumption was rampant among the higher echelons of society including celebrities, he called upon civil society organisations to work towards prevention.

The advocate commended PAV for organising a series of programmes to create awareness on the issue. PAV has two other webinars on the drug menace in which N.N. Raju, an eminent Visakhapatnam-based psychiatrist and an academic Indrani, director of Aravinda Schools, Kunchanapalli, also spoke.

