GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PAV organises webinar on ‘Drug Menace and Abuse’ in Visakhapatnam

Enforcement authorities at various levels are failing to take strict action against perpetrators, opines Supreme Court advocate Potthuri Suresh

Updated - August 11, 2024 11:49 pm IST

Published - August 11, 2024 11:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Speaking at the webinar ‘Drug Menace and Abuse in India’, organised by the Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV), here on Sunday, Supreme Court advocate Potthuri Suresh explained the various laws enacted by the Central government to tackle the drug menace, as well as the punishments in place for production, transportation, sale and consumption of drugs.

Mr. Suresh opined that the enforcement authorities at various levels were failing to take strict action against perpetrators. He also said that rampant corruption in society contributed to the proliferation of the drug menace.

Stating that drug consumption was rampant among the higher echelons of society including celebrities, he called upon civil society organisations to work towards prevention.

The advocate commended PAV for organising a series of programmes to create awareness on the issue. PAV has two other webinars on the drug menace in which N.N. Raju, an eminent Visakhapatnam-based psychiatrist and an academic Indrani, director of Aravinda Schools, Kunchanapalli, also spoke.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.