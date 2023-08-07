Patronise handlooms to keep rich traditions alive, Visakhapatnam Joint Collector urges people

August 07, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan has underlined the need to keep the rich handloom traditions alive by patronising handloom textiles and encouraging weavers to continue with their tradition, which is being handed over to them for generations.

The Joint Collector inaugurated a handloom stall on the occasion of National Handloom Textile Day at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Mr. Viswanathan said that prior to the arrival of the British, handlooms, cotton and silks had made India a super power economy. Both the Government of India and the State government were supporting the handloom sector through various schemes. An exhibition was organised last year also. He said that a decision was taken to organise a handloom stall, once a week at the Collectorate.

He appealed to the people to extend maximum cooperation to handloom weavers and thereby save ancient Indian traditions and culture from extinction. In Andhra Pradesh, Venkatagiri, Dharmavaram and Uppada have earned recognition in the international market. APCO was extending marketing cooperation to the weavers. The State government was extending ₹24,000 to weavers under the ‘YSR Nethanna Nestham’ scheme.

Handloom, Handicrafts Development Officer Ramanamma, Divisional Level Development Officer(DLDO) Purnima Devi and DEO Chandrakala were among those who attended.