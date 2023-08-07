HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Patronise handlooms to keep rich traditions alive, Visakhapatnam Joint Collector urges people

‘A decision is taken to organise a handloom stall once a week at the Collectorate’

August 07, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan has underlined the need to keep the rich handloom traditions alive by patronising handloom textiles and encouraging weavers to continue with their tradition, which is being handed over to them for generations.

The Joint Collector inaugurated a handloom stall on the occasion of National Handloom Textile Day at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Mr. Viswanathan said that prior to the arrival of the British, handlooms, cotton and silks had made India a super power economy. Both the Government of India and the State government were supporting the handloom sector through various schemes. An exhibition was organised last year also. He said that a decision was taken to organise a handloom stall, once a week at the Collectorate.

He appealed to the people to extend maximum cooperation to handloom weavers and thereby save ancient Indian traditions and culture from extinction. In Andhra Pradesh, Venkatagiri, Dharmavaram and Uppada have earned recognition in the international market. APCO was extending marketing cooperation to the weavers. The State government was extending ₹24,000 to weavers under the ‘YSR Nethanna Nestham’ scheme.

Handloom, Handicrafts Development Officer Ramanamma, Divisional Level Development Officer(DLDO) Purnima Devi and DEO Chandrakala were among those who attended.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.