Patronise art, culture and literature, Mizoram Governor urges governments

Haribabu underlines the need to protect and uphold Telugu language and culture in Andhra Pradesh

Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Haribabu has suggested that the governments should patronise art, culture and literature to perpetuate ancient Indian art and culture for the benefit of posterity.

He participated as a chief guest at the valedictory of ‘Andhra Bharata Avatarana Sahasrabdhi’ and ‘Nannayya Sahasrabdhi’ celebrations, organised by the Department of Culture, Government of India, in association with Rasi Cares, an NGO, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, at Dr. YVS Murthy Auditorium in Andhra University here on Saturday evening.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Haribabu recalled that ancient kings like Sri Krishnadevaraya and Raja Raja Narendra were great patrons of art and culture. On the same lines, the present governments should patronise them and continue the tradition. He commended the Union government for trying to revive ancient Indian art and traditions apart from recalling the sacrifices of our freedom fighters as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

He said that ancient Indian ‘puranas’ and epics were not mere stories, the concepts and ideas in them were the harbingers for modern technological revolution. There was a mention of aerial vehicles in ‘The Ramayana’ and the modern missiles had their precursors to ‘astras’ in ‘The Puranas’. He underlined the need to protect and uphold Telugu language and culture in Andhra Pradesh. He suggested that States should ensure that primary education was in the mother tongue. The population of Mizoram was only 12 lakh but the people of that State were passionate about their language, he said.

Tourism Minister R.K. Roja Selvamani said that the State government was also conducting this type of events in all universities in the State to create awareness among future citizens about the greatness of Adi Kavi Nannaya. She appreciated K. Suhasini Anand of Rasi Cares for making her a part of the programme.

Spiritual guru Sri Paripoornanda Swami, Brahmin Corporation Chairman Seethamraju Sudhakar and TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy spoke.